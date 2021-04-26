local briefs qct

UNI extends Farley's contract

Northern Iowa announced a five-year contract extension for football coach Mark Farley on Monday, an agreement that runs through the 2026 season.

The winningest coach in UNI and Missouri Valley Football Conference history, Farley has coached the Panthers to seven conference championships and 12 FCS playoff appearances since becoming the head coach at his alma mater in 2001.

An all-American and conference defensive player of the year as a linebacker for the Panthers in 1985, Farley began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at UNI before becoming the linebackers coach in 1989. He left in 1997 to spend four seasons on Terry Allen's staff at Kansas before returning to UNI in 2001.

Black Hawk enters poll

Continued success has allowed the baseball team at Black Hawk College to make its first appearance of the season in the NJCAA Division II poll.

The Braves, 28-8 on the season, make their debut at 18th in the top-20 poll. Coach Josh Keim's team is one of three from Region IV to be ranked this week. McHenry is rated 14th and Madison is 17th this week.

