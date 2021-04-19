local briefs qct

Hawkeye earns Olympic berth

Aleksey Tarasenko, a redshirt junior on the University of Iowa men's swimming & diving program that is being discontinued at the end of the current school year, posted an Olympic-qualifying time in the 100-meter freestyle over the weekend at the Open Uzbekistan Swimming Championships.

A native of Kazakhstan, Tarasenko was invited by his country's swimming federation to compete in the open meet against athletes from Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and the Indian National Team.

He qualified for this summer's Tokyo Olympics with a time of 48.55 seconds.

CCAC honors Bees' Reinoso

Daniel Reinoso, a senior forward on the St. Ambrose men's soccer team, was named Monday as a second-team All-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference selection.

The Guayaquil, Ecuador, native led the Fighting Bees with eight goals during a 4-9 season. Reinoso is the first St. Ambrose player to earn All-CCAC recognition since 2017.

Vikings' Calabrese recognized

Augustana junior John Calabrese was named Monday as the men's lacrosse defensive player of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.

The midfielder from Park Ridge, Ill., won 31 of 38 faceoffs and grabbed 25 ground balls in two victories last week for the Vikings. On the season, Calabrese is 123 of 191 in faceoffs and his 90 ground balls are more than double of any other player on the Augustana roster.

