local briefs qct

Storm sign Gravelle
The Quad City Storm have signed forward Brett Gravelle to their training camp roster.
Gravelle was signed to the team's training camp roster before the cancellation of the 2020-21 season.
Gravelle, 25, instead spent his first pro season last year with the Elmira Enforcers of the FPHL. The Forest Lake, Minn. native scored 13 goals and added 10 assists for 23 points in 20 games with the Enforcers.
Prior to turning pro, Gavelle played 102 college games with the University of St. Thomas, scoring 50 goals and adding 63 assists for 113 points. He was assistant captain as a junior and captain in his senior year.
Lancers start season ranked No. 1
The North Scott volleyball team is No. 1 in the initial Class 4A rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union on Monday.
North Scott, coming off a 22-5 season and a state tournament appearance, is one of seven local schools ranked.
Pleasant Valley, the reigning Mississippi Athletic Conference champion and a state semifinalist, is second in 5A and Bettendorf is 13th. Clinton joins North Scott in the 4A rankings at No. 14.
Davenport Assumption, a state semifinalist last season, starts the year third in 3A and West Liberty is ninth. Wilton begins the fall fourth in 2A.
The other top-ranked teams are Iowa City Liberty (5A), Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3A), Dike-New Hartford (2A) and Burlington Notre Dame (1A).
Bandits' Massey earns league honor
Quad Cities River Bandits infielder Michael Massey was named Monday as the player of the week in the High A Central League, the second time this season he has won the award.
Massey, a fourth-round pick of the Kansas City Royals in 2019 out of Illinois, hit .346 last week during a series at South Bend. He hit safely in five of the six games he played, going 9 for 26 with three multi-hit games.
In helping the Bandits win four games in the six-game series, Massey hit two doubles and three home runs while driving in 10 runs.
Massey is hitting .293 through 84 games with the River Bandits this season, hitting 25 doubles and 18 home runs while collecting 73 RBI.
He is one of four River Bandits to win weekly league honors, joining Nick Loftin and Vinnie Pasquantino in receiving player of the week recognition and Zach Haake in being named the league's pitcher of the week.