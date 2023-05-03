River Bandits fall in Michigan

MIDLAND, Mich. — Between issuing a dozen walks and stranding a dozen baserunners, the Quad Cities River Bandits couldn't get out of their own way Wednesday night.

Great Lakes pieced together four multi-run innings, including two runs apiece in the seventh and eighth frames, to take a 9-2 Midwest League Contest at Dow Diamond. The River Bandits (9-13) have dropped three straight.

Leadoff hitter Austin Gauthier and No. 9 hitter Jake Vogel were a combined 6-for-6 with two doubles, three walks and seven RBI for the Loons (14-9).

The River Bandits had four pitchers issue 12 walks, plunk one batter and uncork third wild pitches in the game. Starter Luinder Avila took the loss for the River Bandits. He worked four innings, allowed six hits, three runs, walked three and struck out four.

Gavin Cross scored a run and drove in a run to help Quad Cities even the game at 2-2 in the fourth. Great Lakes countered with a run in the bottom half and two more in the fifth. The two runs in the fifth scored on base-loaded walks.

Vogel drove in a run in the seventh while he and Gauthier each had an RBI in the eighth. The Loons had traffic on the basepaths most of the night. In addition to nine runs, they also stranded 14 runners.

Cross accounted for two of the Bandits' six hits. Quad Cities struggled again with runners in scoring position, going 2-for-13.

The teams resume the six-game series at 5:05 p.m. Thursday.

Quad Cities made a roster move prior to Wednesday's game, activating catcher Luke Emshoff from the injury list.

The River Bandits roster now contains 30 active players and five inactive players.

CCAC honors Bees' Ralfs

St. Ambrose's Erica Ralfs has been named as the pitcher of the week in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

The senior from Davenport West was recognized for pitching a pair of complete game shutouts during the final week of the regular season. Ralfs struck out 17 batters and allowed just 11 hits while walking four batters in wins over Cardinal Stritch and Indiana-South Bend.

In addition to her work in the circle, Ralfs hit .500 over four games for the Fighting Bees, who enter CCAC tourney play Thursday as the fifth seed.