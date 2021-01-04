Local briefs: Robbins snags Big Ten honor

Robbins earns Big Ten honor

Former Davenport Assumption player Liam Robbins has been named the Big Ten’s men’s basketball player of the week.

The 7-foot junior averaged 19 points and 10.7 rebounds in three games against ranked teams last week.

The Drake transfer had 27 points, a career-high 14 rebounds, five blocked shots and four assists in a 77-60 win over Ohio State on Sunday. He began the week with 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks in an 81-56 conquest of Michigan State.

Michigan 7-footer Hunter Dickinson was named the league’s freshman of the week after he averaged 22.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in wins over Maryland and Northwestern.

Panthers' Gunnels honored

Bre Gunnels, a senior forward on the Northern Iowa women's basketball team, was named Monday as the Missouri Valley Conference player of the week.

Gunnels scored 33 points and grabbed 23 rebounds to help the Panthers sweep a two-game weekend series against Illinois State. She matched a career high with 18 points in Friday's conference opener and finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 72-67 victory over the Redbirds.