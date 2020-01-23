Local briefs

Three locals in USA girls wrestling rankings

Davenport Central's Sydney Park, Davenport North's Tateum Park and Pleasant Valley's Chloe Clemons are ranked among the nation's best in the latest USA Wrestling national girls rankings.

Sydney Park, a sophomore at Central, is 15th at 127 pounds. Tateum Park, a senior at North, is 18th at 112. Clemons, who wrestled at Cedar Rapids Jefferson a year ago, is 17th at 122.

All three girls are registered to compete at this weekend's girls state tournament in Waverly.

Augie duo wins Swartz honor

Augustana senior linebacker Luke Sawicki and junior defender Jenna Dvorak were named Thursday as winners of the Jack Swartz Award in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin for the fall sports season.

Sawicki helped lead the Vikings to their first winning football season since 2010, while Dvorak was a top defender on a women's soccer team that went 10-4-3 and earned a berth in the CCIW title game.

The Jack Swartz Award, named after a former CCIW commissioner and Millikin director of athletics, is presented by the CCIW to one male and one female athlete who earn a varsity letter and have a grade-point average of 3.50 or better after each sports season.

