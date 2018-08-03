Bushwhackers plan memorial bass tourney
The Bushwhackers Guys and Gals Bass Club are planning a memorial bass tournament for Dick Aney from Davenport.
The event will be from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Lost Grove Lake north of Eldrige.
Aney, who passed away March 3, was an avid bass fisherman. He was the founder of the Bushwhackers club and was a member of many other organizations including the Q-C Bass Club and the Rock Island Conservation Club.
