Local briefs

The Quad City Storm made a pair of moves at the trade deadline, acquiring forward Cole Golka from the Birmingham Bulls in exchange for forward Tommy Tsicos and dealing defenseman Sean Kacerosky to the Macon Mayhem.

Golka, 25, scored three goals and added 14 assists in 40 games with the Bulls this season. The Ardrossan, Alberta, native has played in 52 career SPHL games, scoring 10 goals and adding 19 assists. He played college hockey at Division-III College of St. Scholastica, where he scored 28 goals and added 42 assists in 103 career games.

Tsicos leaves as the Storm's franchise leader in games played with 90, in which he tallied 17 goals and 29 assists. In 40 games this season, he had five goals and 14 assists.

Kacerosky's move completes the offseason trade that brought forward Dakota Klecha to the Storm.

Kacerosky played 16 games this season for the Storm, scoring one goal and adding three assists. Over the course of two seasons, Kacerosky played 63 games for QC, scoring seven goals and adding 11 assists.

