Iowa offers Tickets for Heroes
Iowa is now offering fans a chance to purchase football tickets that will be donated to active duty and veteran military members, law enforcement officials and firefighters through its Tickets for Heroes program.
Tickets purchased for the Military Appreciation Game on Nov. 16 against Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium will be donated to those heroes at no cost. They are being sold at a discounted price of $65, and Iowa athletics will work with local organizations to distribute tickets to qualifying individuals.
For more information on how to request or donate tickets, visit hawkeyesports.com/ticketsforheroes or contact the Iowa athletic ticket office at group-sales@hawkeyesports.com or 319-467-0859 on weekdays between 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
ISU sets nonconference schedule
Iowa State announced a nonconference men's basketball schedule Friday highlighted by home games against Seton Hall and Iowa.
The Cyclones open their 2019-20 season with a Nov. 5 home game against Mississippi Valley State and will also host Northern Illinois, Southern Mississippi and UMKC before hosting Seton Hall on Dec. 8 and Iowa on Dec. 12. Iowa State will also host Purdue Fort Wayne and Florida A&M prior to the start of Big 12 play.
ISU's schedule also includes a road game at Oregon State on Nov. 9, an appearance in the Battle 4 Atlantis and a road date against an opponent to be determined on Jan. 25 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
