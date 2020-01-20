local briefs

Spartans win J-Hawk Invitational
Led by Eli Loyd's championship and a pair of runner-up finishes, the Pleasant Valley wrestling team won the rescheduled 16-team Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawk Invitational on Monday with 194.5 points.
Loyd claimed the 152-pound weight class with three pins and a technical fall. Teammates Hunter Meyrer (132) and Ryan Kammerer (160) each took second. PV's Jackson Miller (120) and TJ Brown (182) each took third.
Davenport Central's Nathan Canfield took first at 106 pounds with a major decision in the final. North Cedar's Tyler Thurston prevailed at 195. Muscatine's Tim Nimely (170) and Togeh Deseh (285) each took second.
Big Ten recognizes Czinano
Iowa sophomore Monika Czinano was named Monday to the Big Ten women's basketball weekly honor roll.
Czinano averaged 20.5 points while hitting 18 of 20 shots from the field last week as the Hawkeyes won on the road against Minnesota and Wisconsin.
ISU's Joens takes Big 12 award
Iowa State sophomore Ashley Joens has been named the Big 12 women's basketball player of the week for the third time in her career.
Joens averaged 24 points and 12.5 rebounds per game last week, scoring 31 in a game against TCU before leading the Cyclones to their second Big 12 road win of the year with a 17-point, 10-rebound effort at Oklahoma State.
UNI's Green wins Valley honor
Northern Iowa basketball player AJ Green has been named the Missouri Valley Conference player of the week after averaging 27 points per game last week.
Green shot 51% from the field in a pair of victories, finishing with 29 points against Valparaiso and 25 on the road at Bradley.
Vikings sweep CCIW honors
Augustana's Luis Zavala and Matthew Schiferl swept men's volleyball player of the week honors in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.
Zavala was named the offensive player of the week after totaling 44 kills in 80 attacks while earning all-tournament honors at the Jim Coleman Invitational. Schiferl was named the CCIW defensive player of the week after recording 47 digs in the four matches.