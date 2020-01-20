local briefs

Spartans win J-Hawk Invitational

Led by Eli Loyd's championship and a pair of runner-up finishes, the Pleasant Valley wrestling team won the rescheduled 16-team Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawk Invitational on Monday with 194.5 points.

Loyd claimed the 152-pound weight class with three pins and a technical fall. Teammates Hunter Meyrer (132) and Ryan Kammerer (160) each took second. PV's Jackson Miller (120) and TJ Brown (182) each took third.

Davenport Central's Nathan Canfield took first at 106 pounds with a major decision in the final. North Cedar's Tyler Thurston prevailed at 195. Muscatine's Tim Nimely (170) and Togeh Deseh (285) each took second.

Big Ten recognizes Czinano

Iowa sophomore Monika Czinano was named Monday to the Big Ten women's basketball weekly honor roll.

Czinano averaged 20.5 points while hitting 18 of 20 shots from the field last week as the Hawkeyes won on the road against Minnesota and Wisconsin.

ISU's Joens takes Big 12 award

Iowa State sophomore Ashley Joens has been named the Big 12 women's basketball player of the week for the third time in her career.