local briefs

Hawkeyes' Cook to Providence

Iowa women's basketball player Logan Cook, who entered the transfer portal following her senior season with the Hawkeyes, will compete next season as a graduate transfer at Providence.

The Friars, 11-19 overall and 6-14 in the Big East, announced Cook's arrival on social media on Saturday.

The 6-foot-1 forward averaged 0.8 points and 2.1 rebounds in 13 games for Iowa last season, missing the majority of Big Ten games with an injury.

Hawkeye guard Tomi Taiwo, who also entered the transfer portal, has not determined where she will continue her career.

Murphy breaks Iowa record

Iowa sophomore Max Murphy, a Pleasant Valley graduate, broke the Iowa school record in the 1,500-meter run Friday night at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa, Calif.

Murphy finished in 3 minutes, 40.63 seconds to win his heat and top the previous school record set by Jeff Thode in 2010 by 2.39 seconds.

