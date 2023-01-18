local briefs

Iowa-Illinois game sold out

The Iowa-Illinois basketball game scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4 is sold out.

Iowa officials announced Wednesday that all tickets for the 1:30 p.m. game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the only regular-season game between the teams this season, have been sold. The game is scheduled to be televised by FOX.

Tickets remain for all other Iowa home games.

Vikings' Heiar recognized

Augustana swimmer Zoe Heiar has been named as the women's swimming co-student athlete of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.

The sophomore from Dubuque won the 100-yard butterfly and the 100 breaststroke in addition to swimming the 50 breaststroke leg on the Vikings' winning 200 medley relay in a dual win over Monmouth.

BHC's Harris honored

Black Hawk College's Me'kiyah Harris picked up NJCAA Region IV Player of the Week honors for her efforts in three Lady Braves victories last week.

The sophomore who prepped at Davenport High School scored 48 points in those three games as she shot 19 of 34 (56%) from the field that included 8 of 18 (44%) from the 3-point line. The 5-foot-4 guard also hauled down 14 rebounds to help the squad move to 12-9, 4-0 in Arrowhead Conference play after Tuesday's victory