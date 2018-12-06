Storm release Schultz, add Misovic
The Quad-City Storm released defenseman Jake Schultz and signed defenseman Ondrej Misovic on Thursday.
Schultz played in six games with the Storm, posting two assists and 34 penalty minutes with a minus-4 rating.
Schultz had been on the disabled list until Monday, when he was activated and called up to the ECHL's Rapid City Rush. He did not play a game with the Rush. Without Schultz in the lineup, the Storm are 4-3-0 and averaging 15 fewer penalty minutes per game.
Misovic was with the Storm during training camp. He has played in 11 games this season with the Federal Hockey League's Danville Dashers, tallying one assist and 21 penalty minutes with a plus-1 rating.
Additionally, the Storm announced they will unveil their new mascot, Radar at Saturday's game.
Hawkeyes' Epenesa named finalist
A.J. Epenesa, a sophomore defensive end on the Iowa football team, was named Thursday as one of five finalists for the Polynesian Player of the Year Award.
Presented by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame to the most outstanding college football player of Polynesian ancestry that epitomizes great ability and integrity, Epenesa is joined on the list of finalists by Notre Dame defensive back Alohi Gilman, Oklahoma offensive lineman Dru Samia, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Hawaii wide receiver John Ursua.
Epenesa earned first team all-Big Ten recognition from conference coaches after sharing the Big Ten lead with 9.5 sacks among his 35 tackles this season. He leads Iowa with 15.5 tackles for a loss and three forced fumbles. Epenesa also broke up three passes and returned a fumble he forced for a touchdown.
Sacia finalist for Gagliardi Trophy
Wartburg senior quarterback and North Scott graduate Matt Sacia is one of four finalists for the Gagliardi Trophy, awarded to the most outstanding player in Division III.
It is the second consecutive year Sacia has been selected as one of the finalists. Shenandoah University quarterback Hayden Bauserman, Trine running back Lamar Carswell and St. John's quarterback Jackson Erdmann are the other finalists.
Sacia, the Iowa Conference Offensive MVP for a second straight year, leaves as the Knights' career leader in completions (688), touchdown passes (93), completion percentage (66.2) and passing yards per game (245.1). He is second all-time in passing yards at Wartburg with 9,069.
The Gagliardi Trophy recognizes excellence in athletics, academics and community service. The winner will be announced by D3football.com on Dec. 14 prior to the national championship game.
