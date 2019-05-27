LumberKings, Bees postponed
Afternoon rain forced the postponement of Monday's Midwest League baseball game between Clinton and Burlington at LumberKings Stadium.
Because the LumberKings and Bees are not scheduled to play in Clinton again during the first half of the season, the game will be made up as part of a doubleheader when the LumberKings visit Burlington during a series that is scheduled from June 7-10.
A date and time for the doubleheader has not yet been determined.
Fans with tickets for the Memorial Day game at Clinton may exchange them for use at at remaining LumberKings regular-season home game during the 2019 season.
Clinton begins a three-game road series at Wisconsin tonight where the LumberKings will be facing a rehabbing major-league player.
Milwaukee has announced that major-league catcher Manny Pina will begin a rehab assignment with the Timber Rattlers beginning tonight.
Sidelined since May 16 because of a hamstring injury, Pina is expected to be with Wisconsin for four games.
Black Hawk sixth at NJCAA Division II meet
Former Central DeWitt golfer Rielly McGranahan led the Black Hawk College men's squad with a 298, just 10 over par for all four rounds Friday at the NJCAA Division II meet in Plymouth, Indiana.
McGranahan finished in a tie for 12th in the individual race at Swan Lake Golf Resort. McGranahan fired a 3-over 75 in the final round.
Black Hawk's Aaron Willie and Shayne Shepard also finished in the top 50. Willie finished tied for 28th with a 306 and Shepard finished tied for 41st with a 311.
South Mountain (Arizona) won the team championship with a 15-over par total. Black Hawk was sixth place in the 21-team field at 75-over par.
Illini make NCAA field
With a 36-19 record and an RPI of 28, the best in the Big Ten, the Illinois baseball team earned an at-large berth into the NCAA tournament field.
The Fighting Illinois were awarded a No. 2 seed in the Oxford regional and will face third-seeded Clemson in an opening-round game Friday at 3 p.m. in a game that will be televised by ESPNU.
Regional host and 12th-rated Mississippi is the top seed and will face fourth-seeded Jacksonville State in other first-round match-up in the double-elimination tourney.
The NCAA berth is Illinois' first since 2015 and its fourth in the last nine seasons.
