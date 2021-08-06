Local briefs

Hawkeyes named to Lombardi list

Three Iowa football players have been named to the preseason watch list for the Rotary Lombardi Award.

Center Tyler Linderbaum, offensive lineman Kyler Schott and defensive end Zach VanValkenburg are among candidates for the honor presented to the top lineman in college football who in addition to performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of legendary NFL coach Vince Lombardi.

Linderbaum is a returning consensus All-American who was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy last year, Schott is a former walk-on who earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors last season while playing guard, and VanValkenburg was a second-team All-Big Ten choice at defensive end last season.

QC area youths are Kid Captains

Three Quad-Cities area youths are among 12 current and former patients at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital who have been named as Kid Captains for Iowa football games for the upcoming season.

Bridgette Bissell of Muscatine, Ayden Gendreau of Camanche and Kale Schmidt of Goose Lake will be a part of the 12th season of the Kid Captain program.