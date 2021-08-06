Local briefs

Hawkeyes named to Lombardi list
Three Iowa football players have been named to the preseason watch list for the Rotary Lombardi Award.
Center Tyler Linderbaum, offensive lineman Kyler Schott and defensive end Zach VanValkenburg are among candidates for the honor presented to the top lineman in college football who in addition to performance and ability, best exemplifies the character and discipline of legendary NFL coach Vince Lombardi.
Linderbaum is a returning consensus All-American who was a finalist for the Rimington Trophy last year, Schott is a former walk-on who earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors last season while playing guard, and VanValkenburg was a second-team All-Big Ten choice at defensive end last season.
QC area youths are Kid Captains
Three Quad-Cities area youths are among 12 current and former patients at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital who have been named as Kid Captains for Iowa football games for the upcoming season.
Bridgette Bissell of Muscatine, Ayden Gendreau of Camanche and Kale Schmidt of Goose Lake will be a part of the 12th season of the Kid Captain program.
The partnership between the Iowa football program and the hospital honors pediatric patients and celebrates their stories. This year's Kid Captains were selected from a group of 257 nominees for the 2020 season, which saw the program suspended for the year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Current plans are for the program to resume this fall although hospital administrators and infectious disease experts will monitor the coronavirus situation and may make adjustments as needed.
Storm sign Stang
The Quad-City Storm signed rookie forward Tommy Stang to their training camp roster Friday.
Stang, 24, is coming off a collegiate career at Saint Mary's University in Winona, Minn. The Mendota Heights, Minn., native scored five goals and added five assists in 11 games last season and finished his college career with 31 goals and 36 assists for 67 points in 87 games. He was named to the All-Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference team during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons.
Stang is the third signing this offseason for the Storm, joining goaltender Peter Di Salvo and forward Carter Shinkaruk.