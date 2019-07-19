PV open slated for Aug. 1-3
The Pleasant Valley Open tennis tournament will be held at PV High School on Aug. 1-3.
The tournament is open to youth and adults. The divisions are 12 and under, 14U, 16U and 18U along with open division for aduts. There is singles, singles and mixed doubles.
The entry deadline is Tuesday, July 30 at 6 p.m.
Registration forms can be picked up at many various tennis courts in the Quad-Cities or contact Randy Brockhage at brockhagerandy@pleasval.org or reach at (563) 320-3485.
Storm bring back Beaudry
The Quad-City Storm announced Friday they have re-signed forward Vincent Beaudry to their training camp roster.
Beaudry, 22, scored seven goals and added 16 assists in 34 games after being acquired in a trade with the Peoria Rivermen. Between both teams, the Montmagny, Quebec native scored 11 goals and added 17 assists in 48 SPHL games and also scored two goals and added two assists in two games with the Watertown Wolves of the FHL in his rookie season.
Beaudry's signing brings the Storm's training camp roster up to 10 players.
