local briefs

Hawkeyes in USA wrestling events

Eighteen current Iowa wrestlers are scheduled to compete this weekend at the 2020 USA Wrestling U23 and UWW Junior Nationals at the MECA-CHI Health Center in Omaha.

The two-day event begins Saturday at 9 a.m. with the last of four sessions scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

The Hawkeyes' Nelson Brands, Tony Cassioppi, Aaron Costello, Austin DeSanto, Carter Happel, Tristan McDonald, Max Murin, Jacob Warner, Myles Wilson and Kaleb Young will join former Iowa wrestler Jeremiah Moody in competition in the U23 event.

Iowa's Gabe Christenson, Zach Glazier, Patrick Kennedy, Charles Matthews, Bretli Reyna, Cullan Schriever, Cole Siebrecht and Jesse Ybarra are entered in the Junior Nationals, where winners will earn a berth in the 2021 U.S. World Team and Junior World Team Trials.

