Local briefs

Clark, USA reach semifinals

Iowa's Caitlin Clark scored 17 points Friday to help Team USA reach the semifinals of the FIBA Women's U19 World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary.

The sophomore guard from West Des Moines knocked down three 3-point baskets and hit all six of the free throws she attempted in a 98-64 victory over Spain in the tournament quarterfinals.

Clark also finished with two steals, two assists and a block in the win.

Team USA faces Hungary in the semifinals on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Reemtsma named All-American

Jack Reemtsma of the St. Ambrose men's track team has been named as a second-team academic All-American in men's track and cross country as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

A four-time All-American from Davenport Central, Reemtsma was recognized for maintaining a cumulative grade-point average of 3.3 or better while making a significant contribution to the team.

Reemtsma carries a 3.83 grade-point average as a graduate student in organizational leadership at St. Ambrose.

