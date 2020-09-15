Local briefs

Ambrose athletes top NAIA scholars

For the fourth straight year, St. Ambrose has had the most Scholar-Athlete teams recognized by the NAIA.

A total of 25 Fighting Bees teams during the 2019-20 academic year were recognized for meeting or beating the qualifying standard of a having a cumulative team grade-point average of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale.

The St. Ambrose football team's grade-point average of 3.205 was the third highest among all NAIA football programs while the Fighting Bees women's basketball team had the top grade-point average on campus at 3.793, which also ranked fourth among all NAIA women's basketball programs.

The school's men's lacrosse team at 3.075 and men's swimming and diving at 3.367 also ranked among the top-10 nationally in their respective sports.

In addition to women's basketball, the St. Ambrose women's cross country, women's golf, softball, women's tennis, women's indoor track and field, women's outdoor track and field and women's volleyball team all had team grade-point averages of 3.5 or better.

Eight additional teams, men's basketball, competitive dance, men's golf, women's lacrosse, men's soccer, women's soccer, men's swimming and diving and women's swimming and diving, finished with GPAs between 3.25 and 3.5.

