LOCAL BRIEFS

Longtime Clinton coach dies

Former Clinton High School coach Bill Holsclaw, who led the River Kings to nine state titles in cross country and track, died Wednesday.

Holsclaw began coaching and teaching at CHS in 1957 and retired in 1990. He also coached swimming and football.

During Coach Holsclaw’s coaching career, he coached eighteen individual state champions and four relay teams to state titles. Bill was selected as Iowa State Coach of the Year six times during his career. He was inducted into the Iowa Track Coaches Hall of Fame in 1987. In 2013, Coach Holsclaw was inducted into the Clinton High School Athletic Hall of Fame.