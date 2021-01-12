Local briefs

State wrestling format still undecided

The Iowa High School Athletic Association's Board of Control will vote next week to determine the schedule and format of this year's state traditional and state dual team wrestling tournaments.

Due to COVID-19 related safety and capacity considerations, there was a report floated on social media Tuesday the traditional tournament would be held Feb. 17-19, with one day devoted to each class at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

It had Class 1A scheduled to compete on Wednesday, Feb. 17, starting at 9 a.m. and finishing around 9 p.m., followed by 2A on Thursday, Feb. 18, and 3A on Friday, Feb. 19.

Per an IHSAA release, that is unofficial. The IHSAA has not approved or announced any COVID-19 related changes. The board is scheduled to vote at its Jan. 21 meeting.

ISU finishes ninth, Iowa in top 16

After completing a 9-3 season with a win over Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl, Iowa State finished ninth in the final Associated Press and Amway Coaches top-25 football polls of the 2020 season.

The finish is the best ever for the Cyclones and marks just the third time in program history ISU has finished the season in the top 25.