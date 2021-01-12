Local briefs

State wrestling format still undecided
The Iowa High School Athletic Association's Board of Control will vote next week to determine the schedule and format of this year's state traditional and state dual team wrestling tournaments.
Due to COVID-19 related safety and capacity considerations, there was a report floated on social media Tuesday the traditional tournament would be held Feb. 17-19, with one day devoted to each class at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
It had Class 1A scheduled to compete on Wednesday, Feb. 17, starting at 9 a.m. and finishing around 9 p.m., followed by 2A on Thursday, Feb. 18, and 3A on Friday, Feb. 19.
Per an IHSAA release, that is unofficial. The IHSAA has not approved or announced any COVID-19 related changes. The board is scheduled to vote at its Jan. 21 meeting.
ISU finishes ninth, Iowa in top 16
After completing a 9-3 season with a win over Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl, Iowa State finished ninth in the final Associated Press and Amway Coaches top-25 football polls of the 2020 season.
The finish is the best ever for the Cyclones and marks just the third time in program history ISU has finished the season in the top 25.
Iowa's bowl match-up with Missouri was canceled but the Hawkeyes did land a spot in the final top 25 in both polls for the third consecutive season. Moving up one spot in both polls after finishing the year at 6-2, Iowa finishes 16th in the AP poll and 15th the coaches poll.
The Hawkeyes and Cyclones are scheduled to meet during the second week of the 2021 season, playing at Jack Trice Stadium at ISU. Iowa opens its 2021 schedule against Indiana, which finished 12th in the AP poll and 13th in the coaches poll, while Iowa State opens next season with a home game against Northern Iowa.
Hawkeyes' Cronk moving on
Iowa graduate transfer offensive lineman Coy Cronk, a starter in two games for the Hawkeyes last season before re-injuring an ankle that forced him off the field in 2019 after making 40 career starts for Indiana, has decided to forego an additional season of eligibility.
Cronk told his hometown newspaper, the Lafayette (Ind.) Journal & Courier, that he has declared himself eligible for the 2021 draft.
"I decided that six years (of college football) is probably a little too much. I had the opportunity to play a lot of games. It's my time to try to go to the NFL.''
Cronk missed Iowa's last six games, but had been cleared to play for the Hawkeyes in the Music City Bowl match-up with Missouri that was canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Tigers' program.
Drake, UNI game postponed
The Missouri Valley Conference men's basketball game between Drake and Northern Iowa scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 21 at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls has been postponed.
The game was postponed because of positive COVID-19 test results within the Bulldogs program. It will be rescheduled for a later date.
ECHL expands to Coralville
The East Coast Hockey League announced Tuesday that its board of governors have approved expansion plans to locate teams at the Xtream Arena in Coralville and at a new facility in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, for the 2021-22 season.
In a statement announcing the expansions, the ECHL indicated that both teams will be owned by Dean MacDonald, who also owns the ECHL's Newfoundland franchise.