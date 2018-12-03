Gustafson extends Big Ten string
For the fourth straight week to open the 2018-19 season, Iowa's Megan Gustafson has been named the Big Ten women's basketball player of the week.
The senior earned the recognition Monday after averaging 29 points and 11 rebounds as the Hawkeyes split two games last week. She shot 77.4 percent from the field and 90.9 percent at the line while adding to a collection of 61 career double doubles with a pair last week.
Watts to be inducted into IHSAA Hall of Fame
Former Davenport Assumption wrestling standout Josh Watts, a three-time state champion, will be one of seven inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Association's Wrestling Hall of Fame in February 2019.
Watts is joined by Osage's Trent Goodale, Fort Dodge's Mark Rial, Oakland Riverside's Jimmy Rodgers and New Hampton's Merle Roths along with coaches Bill Plein of Columbus Community and Mark Bertsch of Mason City Newman.
Part of back-to-back Class 2A title teams in 1998 and 1999, Watts was 190-4 with 114 pins at Assumption. He won the 103-pound title in 1998, 125 in 2000 and 135 in 2001. He coaches at Iowa Western Community College.
Schultz activated, signs with ECHL team
The Quad-City Storm activated defenseman Jake Schultz from the disabled list Monday, then Schultz signed a professional tryout agreement with the ECHL's Rapid City Rush.
Schultz has played in six games with the Storm this year, recording two assists and 34 penalty minutes.
ISU's Scheelhaase selected
Iowa State running backs assistant Nathan Scheelhaase was named Monday by the American Football Coaches Association as one of 35 college football coaches who will participate in the organization's 35 Under 35 Leadership Institute.
The program includes a curriculum of topics emphasizing leadership in the coaching profession, ethics, influential responsibilities, career progression and family balance.
All-American honors for Bees' Reitz
St. Ambrose junior Katie Reitz was named Monday as a second-team selection on the NAIA Google Cloud academic all-American women's soccer team.
The West Chicago, Illinois, native, a 4.0 student in nursing at St. Ambrose, led the Bees with 10 goals and contributed three assists to a 13-5 St. Ambrose team.
