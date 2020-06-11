Local briefs

Duncan named all-American
Iowa kicker Keith Duncan was named Thursday as a first-team Walter Camp preseason all-American.
The senior, a consensus all-American in 2019, led the nation with 29 made field goals last season to set new Iowa and Big Ten single-season records.
Duncan also converted on all 32 of his PAT attempts and connected on three or more field goals five times during the Hawkeyes' 10-3 season. The reigning Bakken-Andersen Big Ten kicker of the year was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award last season.
Big Ten awards top athletes
Ohio State defensive end Chase Young and Wisconsin middle blocker Dana Rettke were named Thursday as the Big Ten athletes of the year.
Young became the fourth Buckeye in the last six years to be named as the Big Ten Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year and is the first football player to win the honor since Wisconsin running back Ron Dayne won it in 2000.
He led the nation in quarterback sacks and finished second in tackles for a loss while earning all-American and Big Ten defensive player of the year honors.
Rettke, a three-time volleyball all-American, is the first Wisconsin student to be named the Big Ten female athlete of the year since 1997. She helped lead the Badgers to the 2019 NCAA championship match.
She led the Big Ten with an average of 1.45 blocks per set and was third in the conference with a .390 hitting percentage.
NAIA adds lacrosse title
Women's lacrosse will become the 27th championship sport for the NAIA, the organization's national administrative council announced Thursday.
The move comes as the sport tops the 40-program threshold the organization uses to determine full championship status after being contested on a national invitational level since its inception in 2015.
The organization also approved a number of changes to its national championships, including a reduction in the number of teams in women's volleyball from 32 to 24, an increase in team qualifiers in men's volleyball from eight to 12 and a restriction in the overall number of participants at its men's and women's swimming championships to 316 to make the field more competitive.
Minyard receives Summit honor
Ashley Minyard, a former Rockridge High School softball standout, was one of two Western Illinois University softball standouts to earn Academic All-Summit League honors — both doing so with 4.0 cumulative grade-point averages. Minyard is a Biology/Medical Sciences major.
Minyard, a junior outfielder who started all 19 games in the abbreviated 2020 season, recorded 11 hits and drove in five runs while cranking a career-high four doubles. The Milan resident notched her first career triple in a win versus DePaul and went 2-for-4 at the plate with a pair of doubles in a 10-9 victory over Northern Illinois.
To be eligible for Summit League Academic All-League Team, a student-athlete must be a varsity starter or key reserve, maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.30 or higher on a scale of 4.0 and have reached sophomore athletic and academic standings at his/her current institution. Nominated athletes are voted on by league sports information directors and faculty athletic representatives.
Locals earn Academic All-CCIW honors
Former local preps Alexus Coleman (Soph., United Township) and Joycelyn VanAntwerp (Jr., Wethersfield) earned Academic All-CCIW honors competing for the Millikin University track & field team this spring.
Coleman majors in Health, Fitness & Recreation and VanAntwerp is a Psychology major.
To be recognized as an Academic All-CCIW performer, a student-athlete must be enrolled as a full-time student; must have participated on a team during 2020 season; and must have at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average. Athletes must have completed two semesters at their current institution to also be eligible.
Threesome letter for Big Blue
Three local golfers earned letters competing for the Millikin University women's golf team this past school year. Gaby Correa (Sr, Moline HS) earned her fourth letter, Sera Bebon (Jr., Erie HS) earned her third letter and Jenna Cheek (Fr., Geneseo) her first after their spring season was cut short.
Bebon and Cheek each played in all 12 rounds in which the Big Blue competed between the fall andf spring seasons. Bebon led the team with an 84.0 strokes per round average and Cheek was third at 84.67 and Cheek was third, checking in at 87.50. Bebon also tied for the team's low round with a 75. Cheek's best was an 83. Correa averaged 94.38 for 10 rounds with a best round of 84.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!