Local briefs

She led the Big Ten with an average of 1.45 blocks per set and was third in the conference with a .390 hitting percentage.

NAIA adds lacrosse title

Women's lacrosse will become the 27th championship sport for the NAIA, the organization's national administrative council announced Thursday.

The move comes as the sport tops the 40-program threshold the organization uses to determine full championship status after being contested on a national invitational level since its inception in 2015.

The organization also approved a number of changes to its national championships, including a reduction in the number of teams in women's volleyball from 32 to 24, an increase in team qualifiers in men's volleyball from eight to 12 and a restriction in the overall number of participants at its men's and women's swimming championships to 316 to make the field more competitive.

Minyard receives Summit honor

Ashley Minyard, a former Rockridge High School softball standout, was one of two Western Illinois University softball standouts to earn Academic All-Summit League honors — both doing so with 4.0 cumulative grade-point averages. Minyard is a Biology/Medical Sciences major.