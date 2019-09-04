Windmiller named compliance coordinator
Augustana College named Jen Windmiller its athletic compliance coordinator Wednesday, a new position in the school's athletic department.
Windmiller has served as associate head coach for the Augustana women's basketball team since 2015-16 and will continue to serve on head coach Mark Beinborn's staff. In addition, Windmiller will work with athletic director Mike Zapolski to help monitor the department's compliance and student-athlete eligibility efforts.
“I look forward to working closely with Jennifer to further improve our department-wide compliance efforts,” Zapolski said. "As a department, we always want to operate with the highest degree of accuracy and integrity, and Jennifer's past work in compliance will be valuable and provide an additional level of oversight to our internal processes.”
A 2008 Augustana graduate, Windmiller served two years as assistant coach for the Vikings before moving to Blackburn College in Carlinville, Ill. She served as an assistant for one season with the Beavers before becoming the program's head coach in 2011 and served as the school's primary compliance contact during her last two seasons there.
After five seasons at Blackburn, Windmiller returned to Augustana, joining Beinborn's staff in 2015 and has helped the Vikings to a 58-46 record and a pair of CCIW Tournament appearances.
Storm bring back Nimanis
The Quad-City Storm announced Tuesday they have signed defenseman Kristaps Nimanis to their training camp roster.
Nimanis, 26, played nine games with the Storm last season, tallying three assists. The Liepaja, Latvia, native tore his ACL and meniscus in the second game of the season but remained with the team and returned for the final seven games of the season.
Nimanis has played 87 career Southern Professional Hockey League games, totaling four goals and 13 assists.
Nimanis is the 16th player signed to the team's training camp roster and the sixth defenseman. The Storm open training camp Oct. 9.
