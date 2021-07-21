Local briefs

Goodson, Hall named to list
Running backs Tyler Goodson of Iowa and Breece Hall of Iowa State were named Wednesday to the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award, presented annually to the top running back in college football.
Goodson, a junior from Suwanee, Ga., was a first-team All-Big Ten selection last season after leading the Hawkeyes with 762 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 143 carries in eight games.
Hall, a junior from Wichita, Kan., was a consensus All-American and a first-team All-Big 12 selection last season after rushing for 1,572 yards in 12 games for the Cyclones. He also caught 23 passes for 180 yards.
Bees select new line coach
Zach Gadbury has been named as the new offensive line coach for the St. Ambrose football program, promoted after working with the Fighting Bees offensive line as a graduate assistant last season.
He replaces Brody Pogue, who left the program to become the offensive coordinator at Illinois College, his alma mater.
Gadbury is a St. Ambrose graduate, starting all 39 games the Fighting Bees played from 2016-19. He was a four-time all-conference selection and a three-time team captain.
"After just one season of seeing him as a graduate assistant, I know that he will be a better coach than he was a player, and that's really saying something," St. Ambrose coach Mike Magistrelli said.
Three Ambrose athletes honored
Three members of the St. Ambrose track and field program have been named as academic all-district selections in their sport by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Michaela Pieroni, Jackson Callahan and Jack Reemtsma were recognized for excelling on the field, being at least a sophomore in academic standing and maintaining a grade-point average of 3.30 or better. The were recognized among NAIA athletes in programs in eight states.
Pieroni, a junior from Crystal Lake, Ill., is a 3.98 GPA student in human performance and fitness. She received first-team all-district honors in women's track and field.
Named as first-team recipients in men's track and field were Callahan, a senior from Bettendorf who carries a 3.94 grade-point average as a mechanical engineering major, and Reemtsma, a senior from Davenport Central who is a 3.83 student as he works toward a master's degree in organizational leadership.