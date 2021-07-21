Local briefs

Goodson, Hall named to list

Running backs Tyler Goodson of Iowa and Breece Hall of Iowa State were named Wednesday to the preseason watch list for the Doak Walker Award, presented annually to the top running back in college football.

Goodson, a junior from Suwanee, Ga., was a first-team All-Big Ten selection last season after leading the Hawkeyes with 762 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 143 carries in eight games.

Hall, a junior from Wichita, Kan., was a consensus All-American and a first-team All-Big 12 selection last season after rushing for 1,572 yards in 12 games for the Cyclones. He also caught 23 passes for 180 yards.

Bees select new line coach

Zach Gadbury has been named as the new offensive line coach for the St. Ambrose football program, promoted after working with the Fighting Bees offensive line as a graduate assistant last season.

He replaces Brody Pogue, who left the program to become the offensive coordinator at Illinois College, his alma mater.

Gadbury is a St. Ambrose graduate, starting all 39 games the Fighting Bees played from 2016-19. He was a four-time all-conference selection and a three-time team captain.