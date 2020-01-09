Local briefs

Bees' Crowe wins U.S. Amateur
Cameron Crowe, a freshman on the St. Ambrose men's bowling team, won the U.S. Amateur Bowling Championship on Tuesday at the Gold Coast Resort in Las Vegas.
Crowe earned the top seed for the three-player stepladder finals by having the fewest ranking points in a field of 175 competitors during the five-day Team USA Trials.
In the finals, the Orland Park, Ill., native rolled 10 strikes to defeat second-seeded Solomon Salama, 269-215.
By winning the title, Crowe earned a roster spot on Team USA and Junior Team USA for 2020, the fourth consecutive year a St. Ambrose bowler has earned a spot on the Junior Team USA roster. Kayla Crawford, Brent Boho and Nate Stubler earned spots over the past four seasons.
Fry memorial planned
A High Porch Picnic, an event honoring the life and career of former Iowa football coach Hayden Fry, has been scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25, at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
The 4 p.m. memorial service is open to the public and will celebrate the "best moments and memories of this legendary coach, husband, father and mentor."
The Fry family and the University of Iowa are planning to hold a celebration honoring Fry's life on the Iowa campus at a later date. Fry died on Dec. 17 at the age of 90.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial contributions be directed to the Hayden Fry Football Captain's Scholarship Fund and/or the J. Hayden Fry Fund for Bladder and Prostate Cancer Research in care of the University of Iowa Center for Advancement, 1 W. Park Road, Iowa City, IA 52242.
Headband giveaway supports Sorensen
The Iowa wrestling program plans to distribute #SorensenStrong headbands to the first 3,000 fans through the doors of Carver-Hawkeye Arena when the top-ranked Hawkeyes host second-ranked Nebraska on Saturday, Jan. 18.
The red, white and blue headbands were designed by former Hawkeye Jeret Chiri and are a symbol of support for former Iowa wrestler Brandon Sorensen as he battles acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
The headbands are also available for sale at SorensenStrong.org with all proceeds benefiting Sorensen.