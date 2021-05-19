local briefs

CCIW honors three Vikings

Three Augustana College baseball players — Mitchell Owens, Alec Michaelson and Matt Ozanic — were named Wednesday as first-team All-College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin selections.

Owens, a senior from Moline who split time between left field and first base during the Vikings' 33-7 season, was selected as an infielder after hitting a team-high .366 against conference foes with four home runs and 31 RBIs.

A senior pitcher from Lomabard, Ill., Michaelson went 7-0 with a 2.53 ERA in CCIW play, finishing second in the conference in wins and fifth in ERA. He allowed seven walks in 53.1 innings, fewest in the league among pitchers who worked at least 32 innings.

Ozanic, a junior from Franklin Park, Ill., was named as a designated hitter. He led Augustana with 34 RBIs in CCIW play, hitting .308 with three homers, nine doubles and two triples.

Three Bees earn CCAC honors

St. Ambrose University baseball players Cooper Huckabone, Cole Aughenbaugh and Mike Coughlin were among players receiving postseason honors in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.