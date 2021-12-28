 Skip to main content
Local briefs
Local briefs

Big Ten honors Hawkeyes' Lee

Iowa wrestler Spencer Lee was named Tuesday as the co-wrestler of the week in the Big Ten.

The senior 125-pounder saw his first action of the season last week at the Journeymen Collegiate Duals, opening the year with three wins including a pair over wrestlers ranked in the top-11 nationally.

The three-time NCAA champion outscored his opponents 31-1 to help lead Iowa to the Red Division championship with three dual victories. Lee earned bonus points for the Hawkeyes in two of his three wins.

