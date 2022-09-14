 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
local briefs

Hawkeyes among all-star entries

Three Iowa wrestlers, and one each from Iowa State, Northern Iowa and Illinois will compete in the National Wrestling Coaches Association All-Star Classic on Nov. 22 in Austin, Texas.

The Hawkeyes' Real Woods at 141 pounds will face Pittsburgh's Cole Matthews, Jacob Warner at 197 will wrestling Stephen Buchanan of Wyoming and Tony Cassioppi at 285 will face Greg Kekvliet of Penn State.

In a meet that will feature 11 bouts, Warner's match at 197 will be a rematch of a semifinal bout at the 2022 NCAA Championships won by Warner, 6-4.

Iowa State's David Carr is scheduled to wrestle Quincy Monday of Princeton at 165, Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen will face Aaron Brooks of Penn State at 184 and Lucas Byrd of Illinois will meet Michael McGee of Arizona State.

Kubly to oversee three teams

Quad Cities River Bandits general manager Joe Kubly has been named as the chief operating officer of Main Street Baseball and will oversee operations for the River Bandits and two other teams owner by Quad Cities owner Dave Heller.

In addition to his role with the River Bandits, a position Kubly has held since 2019, Kubly will now lead operations with the Wilmington Blue Rocks in the high-A South Atlantic League and the independent Billings Mustangs in the Pioneer League.

Heller said since Kubly's arrival, the River Bandits have made significant facility improvements required by Major League Baseball, improved the ballpark experience for fans, experienced attendance growth and given away record amounts of money to local charities.

"I'm excited to continue working with Joe to do the same for our other clubs," Hellers said. "He is a unique and special talent."

