Local briefs

Iowa opens season ticket sales

Season tickets for the 2020 Iowa football season will go on sale Monday at hawkeyesports.com/2020football with prices unchanged from the 2019 season.

Tickets for the general public are set at $415 for seven home games, while faculty and staff tickets cost $345 and students will have the option of purchasing a $150 season ticket or a $130 six-game ticket that does not include a Nov. 28 home game against Wisconsin during Thanksgiving break.

A new season ticket in the third level of the north end zone is also being offered for $335.

The season ticket renewal process runs through March 31, with fans getting the opportunity to change or upgrade seat locations beginning in April.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Two digital season ticket packages, the Fight for Iowa pass at $275 and a new young alumni pass designed for Iowa alums from the last three years that will be offered for $225 per seat. Both digital season ticket passes will go on sale on April 13.

Mini-plans will return, going on sale June 3, followed by single-game tickets — priced between $50-95 depending on the opponent — later in the summer.

CCAC adds 16th member