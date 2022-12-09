local briefs

Campbell, Taylor honored

University of Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell and punter Tory Taylor were named Friday by the Football Writers Association of America as first-team All-Americans.

Campbell, who earlier this week won the William V. Campbell Trophy and the Butkus Award, led the Hawkeye defense with 118 tackles this season. The senior from Cedar Falls, Iowa, also intercepted two passes, recovered one fumble and forced one fumble.

Taylor averaged 45.1 yards on 74 punts this season. The junior from Melbourne, Australia, placed 32 punts inside the 20-yard line and hit for 50 yards or more on 22 occasions.

Bees' Brunson honored

Kaitlyn Brunson of the St. Ambrose University women's soccer team was recognized as an honorable mention NAIA All-American.

The sophomore forward/midfielder from Marion, Iowa, finished the season with 13 goals and eight assists. She scored her goals in eight matches, including the game-winning goal on four occasions.

Kavalauskas recognized

Jill Kavalauskas, a senior on the St. Ambrose University women's volleyball team, became the fifth player in the program's history to receive multiple NAIA All-American honors.

The outside hitter from Chicago earned NAIA honorable mention All-American recognition after recording 406 kills, 44 aces, 238 digs and 43 blocks for the Fighting Bees, who made their first national tourney appearance since 2010.