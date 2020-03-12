Local briefs

Bigler to enter Hall of Fame

Former Davenport West boys basketball coach Mark Bigler will be inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Association's Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday night in Des Moines.

Bigler coached more than 800 games at Denver, Fort Madison, Burlington and Davenport. He led Denver to a Class 1A state championship in 1984.

At Fort Madison, Bigler is the program's all-time wins leader and coached former Hawkeye and NBA player Ryan Bowen.

Bigler coached West to a Mississippi Athletic Conference title in the 2010-11 season before retiring in 2018 after 36 years as a head coach. He currently is a motivational speaker on leadership and decision-making.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Bigler is one of nine individuals being inducted Friday. Among the others are former Bellevue Marquette and Northern Iowa standout Jordan Eglseder, Iowa City High and Iowa star Matt Gatens and Bondurant-Farrar and UNI alum Kerwin Dunham.

Hittner earns top Valley honor

Drake's Becca Hittner became the third player in Missouri Valley Conference history to earn conference player of the year honors three times.