Local briefs

Bigler to enter Hall of Fame
Former Davenport West boys basketball coach Mark Bigler will be inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Association's Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday night in Des Moines.
Bigler coached more than 800 games at Denver, Fort Madison, Burlington and Davenport. He led Denver to a Class 1A state championship in 1984.
At Fort Madison, Bigler is the program's all-time wins leader and coached former Hawkeye and NBA player Ryan Bowen.
Bigler coached West to a Mississippi Athletic Conference title in the 2010-11 season before retiring in 2018 after 36 years as a head coach. He currently is a motivational speaker on leadership and decision-making.
Bigler is one of nine individuals being inducted Friday. Among the others are former Bellevue Marquette and Northern Iowa standout Jordan Eglseder, Iowa City High and Iowa star Matt Gatens and Bondurant-Farrar and UNI alum Kerwin Dunham.
Hittner earns top Valley honor
Drake's Becca Hittner became the third player in Missouri Valley Conference history to earn conference player of the year honors three times.
The Bulldogs' senior, who led the conference in scoring with an average of 18.9 points per game, joined Illinois State's Kristi Cirone (2007-09) and Missouri State's Jackie Stiles (1999-2001) as three-time recipients of an award that now is named after Stiles.
Hitter received the recognition in Moline shortly after conference officials canceled its postseason tournament.
Other postseason honors presented Thursday included Juliunn Redmond of Illinois State being named both the league's newcomer of the year and sixth player of the year, Brice Calip of Missouri State being named defensive player of the year and Abby Feit of Evansville being selected as the freshman of the year.
Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, the first-year coach of league regular-season champion Missouri State, was selected by her peers as the league's coach of the year.