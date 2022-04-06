Local briefs

Iowa, Illinois series altered

A weekend Big Ten baseball series between Iowa and Illinois at Banks Field in Iowa City has been altered because of the prospects of inclement weather on Friday.

Friday's game has been postponed and the Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini will now open their three-game series with a doubleheader on Saturday at a time to be determined. Sunday's finale remains set for a 1 p.m. start.

ISU changes spring plans

Iowa State has altered its schedule for remaining public football practices this spring.

An open practice scheduled for Friday at Gilbert High School has been postponed until Friday, April 15, at 5:30 p.m. and a previously scheduled open practice at Williams Stadium in Des Moines on April 15 has been canceled.

Bees' duo recognized

A pair of St. Ambrose track and field athletes have been named as the field athletes of the week in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Mick Saloninas, a senior from Downers Grove, Ill., was named the men's recipient after recording the 10th-best distance in the shot put in the NAIA with a throw of 51 feet, 10.5 inches to place first at the St. Ambrose Spring Opener. He also placed fourth in the discus at the meet with a throw of 124-2.

Annah Miller, a sophomore from Manito, Ill., was chosen the women's field athlete of the week after winning both the shot put and discus at the same meet. She had a throw of 41-7 in the shot put and 128-4 in the discus.

CCIW awards Augie's Krebasch

Augustana senior Kat Krebasch was named Tuesday as the women's field athlete of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.

Krebasch was recognized for winning the pole vault at the St. Ambrose Spring Opener with an effort of 12 feet, 2.5 inches, a height that ranks seventh on the NCAA Division III national outdoor list.

Ambrose defender honored

Morgan Curzon, a junior on St. Ambrose women's lacrosse team, has been named as the defensive player of the week in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

The defender from South Elgin, Ill., had four goals and added one assist in both of the Fighting Bees' wins last week. Curzon also caused a game-high four turnovers and collected five ground balls in a win over Augustana and won three draw controls in a win over St. Mary (Kan.).

