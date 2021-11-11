local briefs

Hawkeye TE to transfer
Josiah Miamen, an Iowa tight end unable to crack the two-deep roster in his third year in the program, announced plans Thursday to place his name in the transfer portal.
The former Dunlap (Ill.) prep from Peoria appeared in three games for the Hawkeyes, recording one reception for a 22-yard gain in Iowa's win at Maryland.
Miamen is the third player to leave the team since the season began, joining defensive lineman Isaiah Bruce and receiver Quavon Matthews.
Taylor named semifinalist
Iowa punter Tory Taylor has been named as one of 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award, presented annually to the top punter in college football.
The sophomore has averaged 45.8 yards on 58 punts through nine games for the Hawkeyes with a long of 69 yards.
He has 17 punts of at least 50 yards and has placed 28 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line. Only 14 of Taylor's punts have been returned for a total of 52 yards while 15 have resulted in a fair catch and nine have been touchbacks.
Miller signs with Windy City
Ryan Miller, a 2016 North Scott graduate who completed his college baseball career at Creighton, has signed a contract to continue his career with the Windy City Thunderbolts.
The Thunderbolts are part of the Frontier League, a partner league of Major League Baseball that will begin its 100-game 2022 season in April.
Miller pitched for the Clinton LumberKings this summer and led the Prospect League with a 2.06 earned run average. He was selected as a postseason all-star in the college wood-bat league.
Vikings host D-III regional
The Augustana men's and women's cross country teams will host the NCAA Division III Midwest Regional on Saturday at the Saukie Golf Course in Rock Island.
The 8K men's race is set for an 11 a.m. start with the 6K women's race to follow at noon. The competition is the first NCAA regional competition in the sport since 2019. The North Central men's team has won the last four Midwest Regional team titles and the women's team from Washington has won four of the last five regional titles.