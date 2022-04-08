Local briefs

Iowa's Clark is finalist

Iowa women's basketball player Caitlin Clark has been named one of four finalists for the Honda Sport Award for Women's Basketball.

The award is presented annually to the top women athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports and the recipient becomes a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the Honda Cup.

CCIW recognizes Augie's Krebasch

Augustana senior Kat Krebasch has been named as the women's field athlete of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.

Krebasch was recognized for winning the pole vault at the St. Ambrose Spring Opener with an effort of 12 feet, 2.5 inches, a height that ranks seventh on the NCAA Division III national outdoor list.

Ambrose defender honored

Morgan Curzon, a junior on St. Ambrose women's lacrosse team, has been named as the defensive player of the week in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

The defender from South Elgin, Ill., had four goals and added one assist in both of the Fighting Bees' wins last week. Curzon also caused a game-high four turnovers and collected five ground balls in a win over Augustana and won three draw controls in a win over St. Mary (Kan.).

