St. Ambrose teams honored

St. Ambrose led all NAIA institutions with 23 of its athletic teams honored as NAIA Scholar Teams, recognized for maintaining a cumulative team grade-point average of 3.0 or better.

Two Bees' programs — men's volleyball in sixth at 3.14 and football in ninth at 3.05 — finished in the top 10 nationally in their sports.

The St. Ambrose women's tennis team posted a 3.89 GPA, the highest in the department and 11th nationally in the sport. The Bees' women's track and field, women's swimming and diving, men's soccer, softball and men's swimming and diving programs all finished 12th nationally among their peers.

Other St. Ambrose teams honored were baseball, men's basketball, women's basketball, competitive cheer and dance, men's cross country, women's cross country, men's golf, women's golf, women's lacrosse, women's soccer, men's tennis, men's track and field and women's volleyball.

Cyclone women to host Arkansas

The Iowa State women’s basketball team will host Arkansas on Dec. 2 in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.

Two games in the annual event will be played on Nov. 29 with the other eight being played on Dec. 2.

