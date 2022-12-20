local briefs

Augie men reschedule

With bad weather expected to hit the Midwest this week, Augustana College officials have rescheduled a men's basketball contest against nationally 12th-ranked University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse.

The schools will play the non-conference game on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 4 p.m. as the first game of a men's/women's doubleheader at the Carver Center with the women set to play Wisconsin-Platteville at 6 p.m.

Cyclones cancel games

Because of concerns over an approaching winter storm, Iowa State University officials have canceled two home basketball games this week.

A men's game scheduled for Wednesday night against Omaha and a women's game scheduled for Thursday against Drake have both been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

"After consulting with both Omaha and Drake, we believe that canceling both games will afford the student-athletes from all four teams the opportunity to depart ahead of the storm and return safely to their homes to spend the holidays with their families,'' ISU director of athletics Jamie Pollard said in a statement.

Fans who had purchased single-game tickets for either game will receive a refund from the ISU athletics ticket office.

UNI reschedules game

University of Northern Iowa officials have changed the date for a home basketball game this week against St. Bonaventure. The game, originally scheduled for Thursday, will now be played on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the McLeod Center.

Augie's Woodrey nabs honor

Augustana College wrestler Josh Woodrey was named the CCIW wrestling student-athlete of the week on Tuesday.

Woodrey, a sophomore 285-pounder from Chenoa, Ill., won all four of his matches last week in helping the Vikings win three of four dual meets.

Among his victories was a 3-1 sudden victory over returning North Central College all-American Robby Bates. He then recorded three straight victories in the Gator Boots Duals in Nashville, Tenn.