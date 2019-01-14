8-Ball championships this week
The RiverCenter will be transformed into a large pool hall with 80 tables this week for the Omega Billiards American Cue Sports Alliance Midwest 8-Ball Championship.
A total of 800 players will compete in 15 divisions with more than $40,000 in prize money at stake. This is the second year the event has been contested in the Quad-Cities.
The tournament begins at noon Wednesday with the men's and women's senior singles and scotch doubles. The tournament runs through Sunday.
Admission is free to the public.
Reserve lineman leaves Iowa
Brandon Simon, a redshirt sophomore defensive end who saw no game action for Iowa the past two seasons, has announced plans to transfer.
The Newark, New Jersey native announced on Twitter he had submitted his name to college football's transfer portal. He thanked Iowa coaches and staff members, concluding, "I look forward to my next chapter and will look back fondly at my time in Iowa City.''
Illini add lineman as grad transfer
The Illinois football team added to it offensive line with the addition of graduate transfer Richie Petitbon, a reserve at national runner-up Alabama.
Petitbon was a four-star recruit out of Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C., where he was a teammate of Illinois running back Reggie Corbin. Petitbon was the No. 62-ranked player in the Class of 2015, according to 247Sports, and played in six games for Alabama in 2018.
Drinkall joins Army staff
Bettendorf grad Matt Drinkall is joining the Army football staff as an offensive analyst, leaving his position as head coach of NAIA Kansas Wesleyan.
In five seasons with the Coyotes, Drinkall — who was an assistant on the St. Ambrose staff for six years — went 42-17 and led Kansas Wesleyan to its first ever NAIA semifinals this past season.
“I got really, really lucky that a unique situation has presented itself to where I am going to be able to go be on the staff at Army and transition a little bit with that staff," Drinkall said in a release. "This is the United States Military Academy and it’s just a big thing for me not only at the professional level but at the personal level too.”
The Black Knights went 11-2 this year under head coach Jeff Monken and defeated Houston 70-14 in the Armed Forces Bowl.
Kansas Wesleyan named Alleman grad John Michaletti, who served as the team's defensive coordinator, as interim coach until Drinkall's replacement is hired.
