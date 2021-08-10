Local briefs

Storm bring back Fries

The Quad-City Storm announced Tuesday they have signed forward Connor Fries to a training camp contract.

Fries, 26, rejoins the Storm after spending last year with the Knoxville Ice Bears and then the Columbus River Dragons in the FPHL.

In seven games with the Ice Bears, the Centerville, Mass. native scored two goals and had no assists.

In 21 games with the River Dragons, Fries had a team-high 12 goals and added 14 assists, leading Columbus to an FPHL championship.

Fries had a strong rookie season with the Storm in the 2019-20 season. In 37 games, he scored 12 goals and added 14 assists for 26 points, third-highest on the team.

He played four college seasons at Division III New England College, where he scored 41 goals and added 42 assists in 105 career games.

Clark helps US finish sweep

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark scored 13 points to help Team USA finish off a sweep in group play at the 2021 FIBA Women's U19 World Cup on Tuesday in Debrecen, Hungary.