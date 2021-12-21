Local briefs

Big 12 honors Kolar

Iowa State University tight end Charlie Kolar was named Tuesday as the Big 12 Conference Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Kolar follows Kene Nwangwu as back-to-back Cyclones to win the award presented by the conference.

The Norman, Okla., native is a three-time All-American on the field and has been a three-time academic All-American. Kolar owns all of Iowa State's tight end school records, recording 2,148 receiving yards on 164 catches. He graduated last fall with a 3.99 grade-point average in mechanical engineering.

Drake men in action

The Drake University men’s basketball team will play Chicago State in the Knapp Center on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The two teams were initially scheduled to play in Des Moines on Dec. 19, but the game was postponed due to health and safety concerns within the Chicago State men’s basketball program.

Drake’s Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic matchup against Saint Louis scheduled for Dec. 22 was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Saint Louis men’s basketball program.