Dosunmu makes Cousy list

Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu is one of four Big Ten point guards to land a spot on the 20-player watch list for the Bob Cousy Award, presented annually to the top point guard in college basketball by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Maryland's Anthony Cowan, Michigan's Zavier Simpson and Michigan State's Cassius Winston also made the list.

Augie offers reserved seating

Tribe of Vikings members who join at the $500-and-up level will have the opportunity to secure reserved seats with chair backs for the upcoming Augustana men's and women's basketball seasons.

The seats will be reserved for all regular-season games at the Carver Center, but will not be for any potential postseason games played there.

The seats will be covered and reserved seat holders will be sent a membership credential that will include admission to all games and access to Tribe of Vikings hospitality events. There will be a limit of 100 reserved seats issued for the upcoming season.

Tribe of Vikings members who have already contributed $500 or more are eligible for the seats. To reserve seats or for additional information, contact Kyle Ekberg at kyleekberg@augustana.edu or at 309-794-7244.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments