Dosunmu makes Cousy list
Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu is one of four Big Ten point guards to land a spot on the 20-player watch list for the Bob Cousy Award, presented annually to the top point guard in college basketball by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Maryland's Anthony Cowan, Michigan's Zavier Simpson and Michigan State's Cassius Winston also made the list.
Augie offers reserved seating
Tribe of Vikings members who join at the $500-and-up level will have the opportunity to secure reserved seats with chair backs for the upcoming Augustana men's and women's basketball seasons.
The seats will be reserved for all regular-season games at the Carver Center, but will not be for any potential postseason games played there.
The seats will be covered and reserved seat holders will be sent a membership credential that will include admission to all games and access to Tribe of Vikings hospitality events. There will be a limit of 100 reserved seats issued for the upcoming season.
Tribe of Vikings members who have already contributed $500 or more are eligible for the seats. To reserve seats or for additional information, contact Kyle Ekberg at kyleekberg@augustana.edu or at 309-794-7244.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.