Hawkeye wrestlers take gold
Iowa freshman Tony Cassioppi and junior Jeremiah Moody combined to win three gold medals at the Junior Pan American Championships over the weekend in Fortaleza, Brazil.
Cassioppi swept the men's freestyle and Greco-Roman titles for the second straight year at 125 kilograms, recording three technical falls and a pin to win the Greco title on Saturday. On Sunday the Illinois state prep champion from Rockton Hononegah outscored his opponents 30-5 to win the freestyle championship.
Moody won the freestyle bracket at 74 kilograms on Sunday. The Cambridge, Wisconsin, native won by a technical fall and a pin before edging Canada's Ty Bridgewater 12-10 in the finals.
Schnell earns PGA Tour card
Brady Schnell, who lived in the Quad-Cities briefly growing up, has secured his PGA Tour card for the 2018-19 season.
Son of Curt Schnell, the former director of golf at Crow Valley Golf Club in Bettendorf, Schnell finished 22nd on the Web.com Tour’s money list in the regular season, with the top 25 money winners getting their PGA Tour playing privileges for the following season.
With four playoff events left on the Web.com Tour schedule, he has one win and pocked $178,081.
Schnell played in the Open Championship at Carnoustie earlier this summer.
Panthers' Dunne on watch list
Northern Iowa quarterback Eli Dunne has been named to the watch list for the College Football Performance Awards FCS Performer of the Year Trophy.
The list includes 36 players from across the country, including six from the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
Dunne passed for 2,704 yards and 26 touchdowns last season to lead UNI to an 8-5 record.
