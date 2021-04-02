Local briefs

ISU adds Denver transfer

Iowa State has added a 6-foot-10 post player, Denver transfer Robert Jones, to its men's basketball roster.

The Prior Lake, Minn., native joins ISU with three years of eligibility remaining after averaging 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for the Summit League program last season as a sophomore.

"Robert's motor, enthusiasm and ability to sprint the floor will elevate our program," Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger said. "He's a physical defensive presence who understands protecting the rim.''

USBWA recognizes Clark, Jones

Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark and Iowa State junior Ashley Joens were among 16 players named Friday by the United States Basketball Writers Association to its All-American college women's basketball teams.

Clark was one of six players named by the USBWA to its first team while Joens landed a spot on the organization's five-player third team.

Both led their respective conferences in scoring while establishing school single-season scoring average records during the 2020-21 season. Clark averaged a nation-leading 26.6 points for the Hawkeyes while Joens scored 24.2 points per game for the Cyclones.