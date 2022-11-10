local briefs

Stevens named semifinalist

University of Iowa freshman Drew Stevens was named Thursday as one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Award, presented annually to the top kicker in college football.

Stevens has connected on 12 of 14 field goal attempts this season, including both of his tries beyond 50 yards. He is perfect in 15 PAT attempts and has recorded touchbacks on 24 of his 38 kickoffs this season.

The North Augusta, S.C., native joins Dominic Zvada of Arkansas State as the only freshmen among the semifinalists. Caleb Shudak was Iowa's most recent semifinalist for the award, making that list last season.

Iowa parking altered

Reserved parking for recreational vehicles for Saturday's Iowa-Wisconsin football game will impact parking for the Hawkeye basketball team's 7 p.m. home game Friday against North Carolina A&T.

Lots 40, 75S and 43N will not be available for parking on Friday night.

Fans with Zone A permits will be allowed entry into Lot 46 adjacent to Carver-Hawkeye Arena and the eastern section of Lot 75 south of Hawkins Drive.

Fans with Zone B permits will be allowed entry to the east half of Lot 33 east of the arena. The south half of Lot 75 will not be available.

Fans with Zone C permits will be directed to lot 43N to the east of the Iowa indoor track facility and will not be able to use Lot 40.

Public parking will be available in Lot 65 to the southwest of the arena and in Lots 43W and 43NW adjacent to Kinnick Stadium and the Iowa football complex.