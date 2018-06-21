Volunteers needed for Bix 7 race
Volunteers are being sought in a variety of different areas for the annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, scheduled for July 28 in downtown Davenport.
To volunteer, call 563-383-5353 or go to bix7.com.
SAU's Peters sixth at USATF
Anthony Peters, who recently completed his senior season at St. Ambrose, finished sixth in the 20 racewalk at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships on Thursday.
Peters, a three-time NAIA champ in the 5K racewalk, finished in 1:36:32.51. Nick Christie won the race in 1:24:53.37, leading every lap.
Peters was in fourth for most of the first half of the races before dropping two spots over the race's second half.
