Stringer earns Legends award

C. Vivian Stringer, the only women's basketball coach in Iowa history to lead the Hawkeyes to the Final Four, was named Tuesday as the recipient of the John R. Wooden Award Legends of Coaching honor for 2020.

With 48 years of head coaching experience, the current Rutgers coach will be honored at the Los Angeles Athletic Club during Wooden Award Weekend on April 9-10, 2020.

Stringer became the fifth coach in NCAA Division I women's basketball to win 1,000 career games last season and she was named to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.

CCAC recognizes Bees' Jennings

Rachel Jennings of the St. Ambrose women's soccer team was named Tuesday as the defensive player of the week in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

The senior defender from Davenport Assumption anchored a defense which led the Fighting Bees to a 3-1 win over St. Xavier and a 1-0 shutout at Cardinal Stritch last weekend. The shutout was the first of the season for St. Ambrose, which remains unbeaten in CCAC play.

Vikings' Muzzalupo honored

Lauren Muzzalupo, a midfielder on the Augustana women's soccer team, was named Tuesday as the offensive player of the week in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin.

The senior from St. Charles, Illinois, scored both of her team's goals in a 2-1 overtime win at North Park on Saturday to keep the Vikings unbeaten on the season.

