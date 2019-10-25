Montana champ commits to Iowa

Three-time Montana state high school champion Leif Schroeder made a verbal commitment to join the Iowa wrestling program on Friday.

"After a long process I have decided to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Iowa," Schroeder wrote in announcing his decision on Twitter. "I can't thank everyone enough for helping me reach this point. This opportunity is a dream come true for me. Go Hawks!''

Schroeder has a career record of 82-1 at Bozeman High School, winning state championships at 113 pounds as a freshman, 126 as a sophomore and 132 last season as a junior.

Projected to compete at 149 or 157 at the college level, Schroeder selected the Hawkeyes over Missouri.

He is the sixth member of Iowa's 2020 recruiting class, joining in-state recruits Gabe Christenson of Southeast Polk and twins Cullan and Colby Schriever of Mason City and a pair of out-of-state commitments, Patrick Kennedy from Kasson-Mantorville High School in Minnesota and Jesse Ybarra of Sunnyside High School in Tucson, Arizona.

