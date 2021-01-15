local briefs

Bees receiving votes

Off to an 8-2 start, the St. Ambrose men's basketball team is for the first time this season receiving votes in the newest NAIA coaches poll.

The Fighting Bees, who have lost only to No. 8 Marian and No. 24 St. Francis (Ind.), are one of three Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference teams to receive votes this week in the NAIA's new one-division set up. Holy Cross was sixth among other teams receiving votes while St. Ambrose was 15th and St. Francis (Ill.) was 18th.

NAIA alters postseason plans

Because of ongoing concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, the NAIA approved changes to postseason formats in basketball and swimming and diving for the current school year.

Fields for the men's and women's basketball tournaments will be reduced from 64 to 48 teams, changing the structure of new opening-round events from 16 four-team tournaments per gender to eight six-team tournaments each featuring two three-team pods. The winner of each pod will advance to their respective national tourneys.

NAIA leaders also approved separating the men's and women's swimming and diving national championships this year to reduce the number of student-athletes in facilities. The women's championship is now scheduled for March 3-6 with the men's championship set for March 10-13.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0