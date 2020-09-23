local briefs

DeVilder joins Augie LAX staff
McKenzie DeVilder, a Kewanee High School (2016) and Monmouth College (2020) graduate, has joined coach CJ Holder's Augustana women’s lacrosse program as an assistant coach.
DeVilder graduated from Monmouth College with a bachelor’s degree in English and played two seasons on the varsity women’s lacrosse team. During her time at Monmouth, DeVilder also played two seasons on the softball team and three seasons on the women’s tennis team.
In high school, she served as captain of the Boilermakers' softball, basketball, and tennis teams and was a second team all-conference pitcher in 2016.
MVC leader Elgin retiring
Doug Elgin, the longest-serving commissioner in Missouri Valley Conference history, announced Wednesday he will be retiring following the 2020-21 academic year.
Elgin was named the ninth commissioner in the history of the 114-year-old conference in 1988 and is the longest-tenured commissioner in any of the NCAA's multi-sport Division I conferences.
"I have been blessed to have had the opportunity to work in a conference that has valued the academic and competitive success of its student-athletes,'' Elgin said in a statement announcing his decision. "We've had very committed campus leadership and great coaches during my time here. The continuity and extraordinary dedication of our staff has played a major role in keeping the MVC in a position of prominence.''
Elgin indicated the timing of his announcement is designed to give the MVC Presidents Council time to guide the search for a successor. Atlanta-based Parker Executive Search has been retained to recruit candidates and coordinate the hiring process.
