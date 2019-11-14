Hawkeyes, Blackman set for tourney
The Iowa women's soccer team will make its first appearance in the NCAA tourney since 2013 Saturday, facing 11th-ranked Kansas in a 5 p.m. opening-round game in Lawrence, Kansas.
The Hawkeyes bring a 15-4-1 record into the postseason match-up with the Jayhawks (15-4-3) and carry a 2-2-1 record against other teams in the NCAA field.
Isabella Blackman of Bettendorf is the lone Quad-City starter on the Hawkeyes. The senior has started in all 20 games for Iowa and scored her first goal of the season on Senior Day, credited with the game-winning goal in a 4-0 shutout of Maryland.
Ruff named all-tournament in 5A
Pleasant Valley setter Kora Ruff was one of seven players selected to the Class 5A all-tournament team at the state volleyball tournament Friday.
Ruff, a sophomore, helped the Spartans reach the semifinal round. She had 40 assists and was 21 of 22 serving in the quarterfinal win over Iowa City Liberty. In the semifinal loss to West Des Moines Valley, she had 21 assists and four kills.
